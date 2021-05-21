JACKIE GINGRICH CUSHMAN: Politics should be sacred work

When I was growing up, my mother would constantly tell me to mind my attitude. This most often occurred while I was doing household chores at her request. What she meant was for me to not only respect her but also be gracious and grateful, even while doing chores. I heard what she was saying but did not understand what she was asking, nor did my attitude approve -- for years. How, I asked myself, could I be anything other than aggravated, peeved, irritated and upset? Wow, was I wrong. It was not until decades later that I understood what she meant.

While we cannot control our circumstances, including the chores of life and the friction created by our interaction with others, we can control how we think and what meaning we give to the actions and activities of others. This frames how we react to those actions and activities; our change in attitude then creates changes in those around us.

As a teenager, I sometimes cleaned the baseboards in our house, but I lived in a house that provided shelter. I sometimes washed and dried the dishes, but I had food to eat.

Decades later, I have come to realize that the way we approach life influences the way life unfolds before us. We each get to choose to be grateful for what we have or be frustrated by what we don’t have.