JACKIE GINGRICH CUSHMAN: Republicans, let's up our game

While it is important to have Republican candidates run everywhere, we need to ensure that they are quality candidates. Yes, New Jersey Republican Ed Durr beat the state’s Democratic Senate president while spending less than $2,500. But his campaign was an anomaly -- not a strategy for success nationwide. It’s not enough to be better than a terrible opponent; we should also strive to be better than the best Democratic candidate.

Let’s reflect on what can happen if we fail to consider quality. In October 2010, Republican Senate nominee in Delaware, Christine O’Donnell, aired an ad in which she said, speaking directly into the camera: “I’m not a witch. I’m nothing you’ve heard. I’m you. None of us are perfect, but none of us can be happy with what we see all around us: politicians who think spending, trading favors and backroom deals are the ways to stay in office. I’ll go to Washington and do what you’d do. I’m Christine O’Donnell, and I approve this message. I’m you.” She was referring to a 1999 Bill Maher Politically Incorrect episode, which had not even aired, in which she mentioned she had “dabbled in witchcraft.” She lost to Democrat Chris Coons 57% to 40%. Coons is still serving as a U.S. senator today.