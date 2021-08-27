JACKIE GINGRICH CUSHMAN: The high price of politics over policy

This Tuesday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said, “We are not in favor of allowing Afghans to leave ... They (the Americans) have the opportunity, they have all the resources, they can take all the people that belong to them, but we are not going to allow Afghans to leave, and we will not extend the deadline.” Mujahid also made clear who is in charge on the ground. “The way to the airport has been closed now. Afghans are not allowed to go there now, foreigners are allowed to go but we have stopped Afghan nationals to go because the crowd is more, there is danger that people will lose their lives, there might be a stampede.” Sounds like a threat to me.