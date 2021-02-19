JACKIE GINGRICH CUSHMAN: The unbearable heaviness of being divisiveness

“In ‘Mitch’s Senate’ over the last two election cycles, I single-handedly saved at least 12 Senate seats, more than eight in the 2020 cycle alone -- and then came the Georgia disaster.” He then blamed Georgia state officials and McConnell himself for the Republicans’ dual defeat in Georgia’s runoff elections.

The reality in the Georgia runoff Senate elections is that the Democrats focused on getting out the vote, while the Republicans vented their anger and ran (SET ITAL) against (END ITAL) the Democratic candidates rather than (SET ITAL) for (END ITAL) something positive. Republicans have bought into the partisan politics, negative campaigning and fear mongering. Now we have internal party battles to add to the party dysfunction.

“Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again. He will never do what needs to be done, or what is right for our Country,” continued Trump. “Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First. We want brilliant, strong, thoughtful, and compassionate leadership.”