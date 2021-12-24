JACKIE GINGRICH CUSHMAN: This Advent, let your presence be your present

The pace of our lives can be dizzying and overwhelming if we do not carefully control our schedules. On any given day, there is always more to do than we can possibly fit in. It’s tempting to cut back on sleep and exercise, and to rely on party appetizers or fast food to fill us up along the way.

While these temporary shortcuts might provide us with a few more minutes in the day, the items we are cutting back are the same items that have been proven to help us feel better: sleep, exercise and proper fuel for our bodies. To survive the holiday season, instead of pushing ourselves to the limit, we would be better off acknowledging that we can be at our best only when our best self is available. To be truly present for someone else, we first have to make sure that we ourselves are on solid ground, and that the light of Christ within us has space to shine and be seen by others.

You might wonder, how is this possible in a world where so many of us feel unsure, unstable or frightened? In this time of great fluidity and change, traditions, routines and rituals can provide us with comfort and the feeling of control. They allow us to remain centered and focused while the outside world is churning.