JACKIE GINGRICH CUSHMAN: Tuesday's takeaways

Sears was articulate about the Democratic strategy regarding elections. “I think what has happened with the progressives is that they have pitted all of us against each other so that they can swoop in and be our political savior,” Sears told Fox News on Wednesday morning. She’s right, and it did not work in Virginia this time.

She also understands that, while this might win races, it does not build communities or nations. “And we are saying that, you know, we have to be one Virginia,” Sears continued. “I have won my race as lieutenant governor and I’m not going to be representing Republicans solely. No. I’m representing Republicans, Libertarians, Green Party, Reform Party, Democrats, everybody. We’ve got to learn to live together to get along so that we can have a peace.”

Tuesday was a good night for Republicans in Virginia, and people are already beginning to speculate about what this means to the midterms next year. While it is certainly positive, the devil, as always, is in the details. Both candidates on the Republican side are highly qualified, articulate, and experienced. Both ran on what they believed and who they are. Both are people of faith with firm family foundations, both have made their way to success through hard work. Both were authentic and positive about the message they were taking to the voters or Virginia. They were for something positive, and not just against the negative. They offered solutions, and asked Virginia voters to work with them for a better future — and it worked.