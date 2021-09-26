JAKE ROBERTS: A broken blanket

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Leave well enough alone.

I had never heard of a broken blanket before. Have you? On the other hand life does shove a lot of what is broken, or breaking, into our daily experience. Some is fixable. Seemingly, a lot is not.

Dropped water glasses, light bulbs, trinkets, glass hummingbirds and framed wall hangings all finalize their being dropped with a resounding climax … a crash, the shock of the sound of breaking glass and then a staring at the many irreparable scattered shards, splinters and large chunks. BROKEN!!!

I have in my office some broken pieces of china plates that were dropped and broken…intentionally. The dropper was a young 45 year old victim of terminal cancer and she was very near the close of her life on earth. She had heard it would be highly “therapeutic” to go and smash some plates. So, she did it. And it was indeed therapeutic.

One of those shattered plates came to rest in front of the local police department. It seemed a bit weird at first, but therapeutic apparently... despite the littering violation. It was a curious comfort.

My precious 3 year old grandboy went to his mom last week with his tear-filled eyes. He was broken. His blanket was broken.