JAKE ROBERTS: A broken blanket

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Leave well enough alone.
I had never heard of a broken blanket before. Have you? On the other hand life does shove a lot of what is broken, or breaking, into our daily experience. Some is fixable. Seemingly, a lot is not.
Dropped water glasses, light bulbs, trinkets, glass hummingbirds and framed wall hangings all finalize their being dropped with a resounding climax … a crash, the shock of the sound of breaking glass and then a staring at the many irreparable scattered shards, splinters and large chunks. BROKEN!!!
I have in my office some broken pieces of china plates that were dropped and broken…intentionally. The dropper was a young 45 year old victim of terminal cancer and she was very near the close of her life on earth. She had heard it would be highly “therapeutic” to go and smash some plates. So, she did it. And it was indeed therapeutic.
One of those shattered plates came to rest in front of the local police department. It seemed a bit weird at first, but therapeutic apparently... despite the littering violation. It was a curious comfort.
My precious 3 year old grandboy went to his mom last week with his tear-filled eyes. He was broken. His blanket was broken.
Routinely, while in a sleepy fog he would rub the tag on his blanket (Is this a proverbial “security blanket”?).
On this particular drowsy occasion the tag was no longer on his now broken blanket.
I like to golf on occasion. Nearly every time out I see a broken-winged Canadian honker that can’t fly or fellowship with its life-mate or other goose friends. It’s a sad sight and its fate will be soon settled.
The Bible has 166 occurrences of some form of the word “broken”. Included is a thief breaking into a house, broken laws, fountains of the deep, bones, ships, houses, teeth, vessels, covenants, hedges, the congregation and branches. I was stirred to read of God’s heart toward the broken hearted.
His word says, “A merry heart makes a cheerful countenance, But by sorrow of the heart the spirit is broken.” (Proverbs 15:13) And, likewise, “ A merry heart does good, like medicine, But a broken spirit dries the bones. And JESUS says “This is my body broken for you” (1 Corinthians 11:24)
Psalms 51:16,17 says “For You do not desire sacrifice, or else I would give it. You do not delight in burnt offering. The sacrifices of God are a broken spirit, a broken and a contrite heart—These, O God, You will not despise.”
Well, there it is. There IS such a thing as a broken blanket … and a broken heart of a three year old.
The heart of a mother is an amazing thing to have, to watch and to experience. Watching the streaming tears of a 3 year old makes for an instant tenderhearted response. I love the emotional phrase “awwwwwwww”, in the process of comforting and bridging the broken,
2 Corinthians 4: 16-18 “Therefore we do not lose heart. Even though our outward man is perishing, yet the inward man is being renewed day by day. For our light affliction, which is but for a moment, is working for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory, while we do not look at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen. For the things which are seen are temporary, but the things which are not seen are eternal.”
PRAYER NUGGET: Father, thank YOU in JESUS’ name for my grandboy and his healed broken heart. Thank you for the broken body and shed blood of JESUS for the forgiveness of our sins. You must really love us! Thank you. Amen
(All Bible quotes are from the NKJV)
Please remember … You are deeply loved!