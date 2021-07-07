JEFF ROBBINS: Pride time: Biden puts bully pulpit to good use

Binding together a country that has come apart and lost its moorings under the stress of four years of mean-spirited juvenile delinquency at the top is a daunting challenge, but one that clearly has the new president’s focused attention. A week before the Pride Month event, Biden convened members of the Congressional Black Caucus and 94-year-old Opal Lee, a longtime advocate for a federal holiday recognizing the end of slavery in the United States, for a signing ceremony establishing June 19, or Juneteenth, as both a holiday and a day of national reflection. “Juneteenth marks both the long, hard night of slavery and subjugation and the promise of a greater morning to come,” said Biden, who pronounced the holiday one “in which we remember the moral stain, the terrible toll that slavery took on America and continues to take.” With that, he made official a day in which America would take note of what Black Americans have been forced to overcome. “I wish all Americans a happy Juneteenth,” Biden said, choosing to close his remarks on an uplifting note.