JOHN A. NEWBY: A Community Can Save Local Businesses

While updates might have helped, let’s breakdown how a community could have made a difference. In this case, what if only three additional couples or small groups had dined there each night. Their locally owned business would have survived. The success of most locally owned businesses typically doesn’t need a massive new consumer base to survive; just small upticks can be the difference between life and death. Think of it this way, if a restaurant has three additional couples dining there each night spending $200 amongst them, that is $200 additional nightly income or $1400/week, over $6000/month or approximately $72,000/year. To many small locally owned businesses, this means staying in business versus closing their doors.

Where does this leave this community? It certainly leaves a big void in the dining scene. It siphons off yet more money leaving the community to a distant corporate chain headquarters. In the case of this single restaurant, over time coupled with the compounding we find with locally spent dollars, it siphons millions of dollars out of the community that would have generated much needed sales tax revenue. Additionally, it reduces the choices of the consumers as they are slowly being funneled toward out-of-town establishments that are more and more pervasive throughout smaller communities.