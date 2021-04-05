JOHN A. NEWBY: Aggressiveness builds dreams & communities

There’s an old maxim that goes, “A problem well defined is a problem half solved”. This is so true in the transformation of your community, in business, as well as in our personal lives. In the technology world, we are taught the theory or principle of “Diffusion of Innovations”. This theory tells us it takes the same amount of time for new innovations to become used and perfected by 10% of the early adopters as it will for the next 80% of the population to adapt and embrace it. Simply put, the longer a sustainable innovation is around, the rate or speed of adoption accelerates rapidly. While this is a technology principle, it can be adapted to most innovations, and I also might add, to community and business transformation.

Translating this into a community or business venture, there are always a few, say the 10% tending to do the heavy lifting or work early on in the project. For true transformation to be made possible in smaller communities allowing it to take hold, we need the 80% or the entire community kicking in to reach the heights possible. As they say, ‘many hands make light work’ in order to avoid burnout of those leading the charge. It takes many hands willing to pick up the mantle of work allowing for sustaining a consistent and long-term transformation.