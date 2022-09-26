 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Building Main Street, not Wall Street

JOHN A. NEWBY: Come together in the struggle

  • 0

Napoleon Hill once famously said, “Strength and growth come only through continuous effort and struggle.” I will follow that quote with another quote by Chadwick Bosemen, he said, “The struggles along the way are only meant to shape you for your purpose.” In essence, while good intentions, excitement, and a will-to-work together as a community are quite necessary, ultimately it is coming together in a common struggle that usually yields the greatest transformation.

John Newby

John Newby, Pineville, Missouri, is a nationally recognized publisher, community, business & media consultant, and speaker. His email is: info@Truly-Localllc.com.

Few communities understand the struggles they face. Change is typically viewed as unsettling. It is downright disruptive to the average person who usually prefers certainty over change. Unfortunately, most companies and communities are ill equipped to cope with major disruption. In fact, most when faced with disruption and the need to change, tend to double down on old-fashioned thinking and put-up protective walls hoping the disruption will pass them by. In today’s economic and business climate, this is a sure path to irrelevance and destruction.

People are also reading…

While at times things may appear normal, we are in the most economically disruptive period in our lifetime. This disruption isn’t just a local or national issue, it is worldwide making it unique to most of us. We are struggling with the remnants or aftermath of a pandemic which brought supply chain issues, revenue declines, shoppers opting to stay home and businesses reeling from all the above. At the same time, information is available to us in seconds. We can shop from our couch and communicate with friends around the globe in seconds. These competing realities bring us both the “best” and “worst” of times.

Struggling against economic disruption is not easy, few are up to the challenge. Many are surprised to hear that 87% of Fortune 500 companies in 1955 no longer exist today, in large part due to failing to deal with disruptive forces. Today, the disruptive forces weighing heavily on communities and businesses are only in the beginning stages, this disruption will intensify. E-commerce will increase, wages will accelerate, shortages will continue, and inflation will remain a challenge. Companies and communities have fewer resources to call upon while potential disruptions continue to mount.

When faced with disruptive struggles, what should communities do? First, they must recognize the struggles they face. One of the biggest reasons those Fortune 500 companies are no longer around is that they remained faithful, clinging to their previously successful business models. They failed to take seriously or fully understand the true danger or struggle they faced until it was too late.

To overcome disruptive forces, companies and communities must switch from slow and plodding approaches to transformation and revitalization of their company or community to certain and swift action. They must come together, outlining the cause of the disruption. They must determine if they should fight the disruption or should they marshal the forces of the disruption to their advantage. Both can be effective. At times a combination of the two approaches could be the answer.

One thing is certain, doing what has been done in the past will not work. It will be more about not getting it exactly right all the time but being less wrong than you were before. Mastering new techniques and innovations isn’t about getting it perfect or right the first time, remember, perfect is the enemy of great. The trick is moving quickly on many fronts knowing that if you fail on one of those fronts, you will fail quickly, cheaply and move on learning from your mistakes.

Those resistant to change are the biggest roadblocks to success. Many don’t have the DNA of change and will always resist. Seek for those in your community willing to boldly lead change. They are the only ones that will provide hope. Look for those leaders seeking new paths and directions, they at least understand the severity of the situation. It is a race against time, the clock determining winners and losers in the new economic business climate has already started. If your community hasn’t left the starting blocks, do so, it isn’t too late, yet.

As always, balance is still the key, there are many traditional approaches to issues that are still viable options. Often, it will be a few of traditional methods sprinkled in or combined with new approaches that spell success. The message most important to understand is that now is not the time to meander. Now is the time to unite in a common struggle and using the struggle to unite and move forward with a winning strategy.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SHARON RANDALL: The Family Reserve

SHARON RANDALL: The Family Reserve

Tomorrow, Lord willing (as my grandad would say) and if the creek don’t rise (as my grandmother would add), I will fly all day to go spend a w…

Mary Sanchez: Texas Gov. Abbott's migrant bus stunt could work – accidentally

Mary Sanchez: Texas Gov. Abbott's migrant bus stunt could work – accidentally

Mary Sanchez: Texas Gov. Abbott's migrant bus stunt could work - accidentally

Mary Sanchez, Tribune Content Agency

Mary Sanchez

Word Count: 905

Posted 09/16/2022 at 8:59 pm EST

For Release 09/16/2022

In the race to prove who is the most politically smug and cravenly obtuse to human rights, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis just pulled into the lead.

Perhaps you didn't realize there was a contest. But there's a struggle among some Republican governors to see who can poke the hardest at the resolve of Democrat-run cities that have long professed to be welcoming to immigrants.

The gamesmanship began in April. That's when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began shoving migrants onto buses and sending them to Washington, D.C., New York and Chicago. Arizona Gov. Doug. Ducey soon joined in. More than 10,000 migrants have been sent on their way in this fashion.

Enter DeSantis. He's claiming credit for flying about 50 Venezuelans to tony Martha's Vineyard, which has the image of being a bastion of bucolic relaxation for the well-heeled, and the liberal.

The Venezuelans could have found employment already, if left to their own ingenuity, despite it being the end of the summer season. They're migrants, after all, people who exemplify the entrepreneurial grit and spirit that all politicians laud, but increasingly fail to uplift in action.

Abbott and DeSantis aren't trying to be generous. They are doing a political stunt. All they really want is to antagonize the Democratic mayors of those cities and score political points for their bases.

Those aims have been accomplished, and possibly more, though inadvertently.

What if Abbott and his mini-him followers among GOP governors are so wrong that they're right? What if Abbott and the other governors cooperated and became a part of the solution?

Consider the possibilities if they changed their approach, and began to treat the migrants with fairness, respect, and -- gasp -- kindness.

But Abbott has no intention of working with the federal system that governs immigration. He's not coordinating any of the busloads with the cities that he crassly labels "sanctuary cities." He's comfortable talking about "open borders" and other dog whistles that cause his right-wing base to cheer.

Here's a statement released by DeSantis: "States like Massachusetts, New York, and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as 'sanctuary states' and support for the Biden Administration's open border policies."

This is far less President Joe Biden's fault than what the GOP governors wish people to believe. Natural disasters due to climate change, deep corruption in foreign governments, backlogs in our own immigration system and the effects of the pandemic are all involved.

What can't be dismissed is that the U.S.-Mexico border is awash this year with record numbers of desperate people from a wide range of countries presenting themselves to border agents to seek asylum. That's legal. It's their right to try.

The deserts, mountains and city terrain that encompasses the southern border have always been just the first stop.

People want to quickly move on to other cities, to unite with relatives, to chase job opportunities.

What if Abbott and the other mayors coordinated with the federal government and with the cities that he's trying to smugly shame? He could play a hand in solving some of our immigration AND labor problems.

The migrants are generally glad for the free lift. Again, most had planned on trying to travel to other states and cities throughout the U.S. They want to unite with family members. Many believe they can find work (and they likely can, given worker shortages in so many sectors).

Many, especially those from Venezuela and other countries further away from the U.S. border, have already passed through a literal gauntlet of dangers; journeying through jungles, being assaulted by violent criminals and paying bribes to government officials to pass through some territories.

The showmanship antics of a few American governors is nothing by comparison.

But these migrant families need help with basic human needs: food, shelter and safe places for their children.

They also need access to agencies that can help them take legal steps toward refugee status. It's a process, involving immigration courts and basically waiting for a case to be heard, if migrants can show they have a credible fear for not wanting to return to their native lands.

Abbott saw human widgets. The migrants are nothing more than props to him, suitable for shuttling off to the nation's capital like homing pigeons to deliver a snarky message to the Biden administration.

The cities, thankfully, see migrants as human beings. Many Americans in these cities welcome the arrivals, sometimes literally by greeting them. Volunteers and agencies are reacting by calling the governors' bluff.

But it's unsustainable.

And the incredibly dysfunctional immigration system isn't designed to handle this many asylum requests efficiently.

The United States is still one of the best places in the world for deserving families to restart, to plug into education and find a way to achieve. That can't be accomplished outside the federal system. It must happen in close coordination with the local governments of places were the migrants want to live and work.

Desperate people seeking asylum aren't political playthings. Congress needs to step up and the governors need to step back and rethink their approach.

Somebody needs to call a truce on this nonsense.

()

TOBY MOORE: Self confidence

TOBY MOORE: Self confidence

It’s a hard lesson to learn, but not everyone you encounter in life will be for you. You’ll meet people who will never see eye-to-eye with you…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News