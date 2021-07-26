JOHN A. NEWBY: Is your community foundation built on a rock?

When trying to build your downtown and create the heart and soul of your community, focus your time, efforts, and resources in a laser like way. Everything you do should steer and promote your downtown. You will be amazed at the results of this approach. As you do this, you will begin to see a huge change in how local residents perceive their own downtown. As this happens, it will be the place to be and will draw other business and entertainment options not wanting to miss out. Don’t fall into the trap many communities fall into where they lose that laser focus by having many events all over town missing out on the crowds that come with a laser focus.

Don’t forget to create unique experiences along the way. Unique experiences are the one thing that can’t be duplicated in other communities, online or digitally. When asked how our communities will survive, the answer is in our ability to transform. We must transform our routines of the past into novel and unique experiences moving into the future. Creating a sense of place and community in your town is the ultimate arrow in the quiver as we battle the arrival of the digital age.