JOHN NEWBY: Are you in the business of building dreams?

This brings us back to the signage I noticed in the little local shop. No matter how hard they work and are motivated, their success still remains in the hands of the local community and what they believe they can accomplish. Thus, the importance of a local community having a winning attitude and a belief they will win. Thus, the importance of community leadership instilling confidence and winning attitudes not just at the leadership level, but throughout the entire community. Great leaders such as Lou Holtz knew the power of the mind, he knew that great things can be achieved with the right attitude. He knew the sum of the individual parts is always exceeded by the total accomplishments of the entire team.

When we discuss leadership, we must not assume all is well if we have a great leader. While a great leader is a great start, it takes a leader with the willingness and capability of spreading a winning vision to all levels of government and community. It takes those second line leaders pushing the mission to all the organizations and groups within the community. It then is followed by the entire community catching the vision of what can be. When the community truly catches the vision of transformation and what is needed to accomplish transformation, they have the power to make dreams of local businesses and entrepreneurs come true.