JOHN NEWBY: Attracting jobs to local communities

Lawrence Bossidy once said, “I am convinced that nothing we do is more important than hiring and developing people. At the end of the day you bet on people, not on strategies.” This has never been more true than in a smaller community. For a local community to not just survive, but thrive, they must attract and just as importantly retain decent wage-paying jobs. That sounds simple enough, but statistics show this is a very difficult task, even under the best of circumstances. Communities try many approaches to attract jobs, but there are really only two methods that typically produce results. Let’s take a look at each.

The first and most common, yet least effective approach is to court one of the approximately 150 larger companies relocating or starting-up each year around the country. A community undertaking this approach must understand the odds and requirements to compete. First, understand over 5000 communities are pitching and courting these companies as well, which reduces your odds of success to approximately 3% in any given year. Utilizing those odds means your success under the best of circumstances equates to one success every 33 years.