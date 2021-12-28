JOHN NEWBY: Be guilty of thinking too big in 2022!

Why add community transformation and revitalization to the mix? Very simple, the current systems are stacked against small communities in today’s world. Most government entities by nature and design are built to move slowly. That is a great strength during normal times. After all, it keeps communities from making hasty decisions. On the other hand, when unsettling economic times rear their ugly heads, the ability to move rapidly may be the only difference between resounding successes or dismal failures.

The national economic system is also stacked against smaller communities and redevelopment. The entire economic system in our country is geared to slowly drain resources from smaller communities and redistribute those resources to larger cities and companies. While some of it is certainly by design, much of it is unintended consequences. When we spend money at any non-local entity, those dollars are sent to wherever that corporate headquarters might be and therefore exit your community forever. This isn’t always bad. Many services and products can only be acquired this way. However, when the dollars leaving the community through chains, out-of-town owned businesses, and online exceed those staying in the community, the long-term outlook for your community isn’t very bright.