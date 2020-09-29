JOHN NEWBY: Be the change you want to see

Jonathon Swift once said, “Vision is the art of seeing what is invisible to others”. We often hear it said, I am just one person, what difference can I really make in my country or in my community. The larger the community, the more prevalent this thought process might be. The counter to that argument is indeed, every major change has begun with the vision of one person or a very small group of individuals.

It has also been said that we can’t change the wind, but we can adjust the sails. By adjusting our individual sails, we can indeed influence our community for the better one person at a time.

How do we adjust our individual sails? Some of the more obvious answers might be to vote, to volunteer with a civic club, be better informed, volunteer or assist with a citywide cleanup and so forth. All of these and many other avenues are certainly worthy and noteworthy, and they can make a huge impact. Much of how we volunteer and attempt to make a difference might also be viewed as somewhat intangible and hard to notice. Let me suggest one habit you can incorporate into your routine that will make a large and tangible impact on your local community.