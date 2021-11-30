JOHN NEWBY: Best community bet is small business

Michael J. Marx once said, “Decision making and problem solving are not the same. To solve a problem, one needs to find a solution. To make a decision, one needs to make a choice.” As a community, we must solve problems and make the right decisions best for our community. At the risk of redundancy, I will share some statistics I shared a couple years ago. From the report, “Where Our Jobs Come From,” the author of this piece, Don Macke from the Center of Rural Entrepreneurship, shared valuable information regarding where jobs come from. Every local community and media company, take note.

Figures can present false narratives. The above figures create a compelling argument for jumping aboard the small business and entrepreneurship bandwagon. We can see placing all our eggs in the basket of only courting large and medium manufacturing businesses are going against the odds, the deck is firmly stacked against your community succeeding in this quest. With 10,000+ communities courting these larger businesses, the odds of success are small. Communities succeeding are usually advanced in the courtship game. Put another way, the odds of securing one of these large businesses are like the odds of winning the national lottery. Don’t be mistaken, if you are situated and fortunate enough to be successful, that is awesome! But don’t make the mistake of resting easy, that is also the best opportunity to enhance your efforts to support and grow small business, as well. But for the rest of those communities not able to attract those larger businesses, you have little option other than turning your efforts to a more lucrative playground of small and local businesses.