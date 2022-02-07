JOHN NEWBY: Building a Community Transformation Army

Most successful communities have discovered they need an army, an infusion of new blood, oftentimes, younger blood to spark change. While easily said, it is difficult to do. The old guard isn’t quick to relinquish the reins of control, they cling to that power, even while insisting they welcome new ideas, innovations and thought processes. This is a very real and difficult issue in many communities, one the community must get beyond to succeed. How is the best way to deal with this and create that army needed to adopt or implement change and transfusion?

The fastest way to build an army capable of transforming your community is usually with the assistance of an outsider with no dogs in the hunt so to speak. Kind of like parenting, when the neighbor says the same thing the parents have been saying for years, children listen to the alternative voice. You must piece together a small group of like-minded and energetic community members understanding the need to transform. You then cast a wider net reaching as many community organizations as possible providing a wider array of members representing all age and ethnic groups within the community. All organizations being represented is critical.