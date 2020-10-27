JOHN NEWBY: Case for downtown revitalization

Just as important as the tangible financial return on a community’s investment might be the intangible return on your investment. This may dwarf the tangible benefits. Courting corporately owned businesses, while a sometimes necessary and tangible, they should only be looked upon as such and as the least important building block to enter the tourism or consumer attraction game. Most notable communities already have plenty of, or access to many big boxes and chains. Strategic leaders understand the corporately owned businesses only continue to create a sea of sameness. This does nothing to set your community apart from the thousands like them across the country.

What are the intangible benefits? That will be the process of returning the heart, soul, vibrancy and individuality to your community. What truly sets you apart from other mundane and predictable communities is the ability to innovate and create those unique experiences and ambiances not found elsewhere. Each community must find their niche and their own identity. What is right for one community may not play well in another community.