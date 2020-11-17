JOHN NEWBY: Change and innovation by way of quotes

Over the years, my columns have discussed change, innovation, news-media, community, revitalization, tourism and transformation. As you have come to realize, I love using quotes from some of the historical greats. This column is devoted to many of those quotes and how they relate to the topics at hand.

Walt Disney once said, “If you can dream it, you can do it.” In my travels and consulting with communities and news-media companies throughout the country, I find the biggest obstacles with most are the ability to think and dream big. Many are stuck in what I refer to as a poverty mindset. That is setting the bar low based on past experiences. While there are many leadership qualities needed to succeed, there is no greater quality needed than the ability to dream big.

Jonas Salk said, “Intuition will tell the thinking mind where to look next.” While facts, figures and logic are essential elements in success, it is intuition that puts the real wheels in motion. When it comes to change and innovation, be prepared to upset those with only the mental capability to fight change. They resist due to a lack of understanding of what it takes to implement real change. Change agents are never popular in the sea of tradition until others finally catch the vision which is usually long after the change has been implemented.