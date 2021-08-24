JOHN NEWBY: Come together in the struggle

Regardless of the approach, one thing is certain. Doing what has been done in the past is rarely the right approach. In fact, it will be more about not getting it exactly right all the time but being less wrong than you were before. Change isn’t about being right every time, it is about calculated trying, knowing, and accepting that some of the efforts will fail. The trick in failing is to fail quickly, cheaply and move on learning from your mistakes.

Those resistant to change can be the biggest roadblocks to success. Many don’t have the DNA of change and will always resist. Look for those in your community that lead change. They are the ones that will provide hope. Look for those leaders seeking new paths and directions, they at least understand the severity of the situation. Much like a race against time, the clock that determines winners and losers in the new economic business climate has already started. If your community hasn’t left the starting blocks, it isn’t too late.

As always, balance is still the key, there are many traditional approaches to issues that are still viable options. Often, it will be a few of traditional methods sprinkled in or combined with new approaches that work. The message most important to understand is that now is not the time to meander. Now is the time to unite in a common struggle and using the struggle to unite and move forward with a winning strategy.

John A. Newby, author of the “Building Main Street, Not Wall Street “ column assists communities and their local media companies combine synergies allowing them to not just survive, but thrive in a world where truly-local is lost to Amazon, Wall Street chains and others. His email at: john@360MediaAlliance.net.