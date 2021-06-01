JOHN NEWBY: Communication will transform your community

Maya Angelou said, “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel”. We should never forget that building community is all about building vibrancy, heart and soul. True transformation occurs when you convince people to return to your community after their visit. This is due to the feelings they experienced while spending time in your community.

The surest way to success is to have everyone singing from the same hymnal, so to speak. Garrison Wynn said, “No communication takes place until the other person feels heard.” The same holds true in building community. You need all groups represented, all groups actively participating, and all groups feeling understood and heard.

Dale Carnegie said, “There are four ways, and only four ways, in which we have contact with the world. We are evaluated and classified by these four contacts: what we do, how we look, what we say, and how we say it”. As we see, two of these processes revolve around effective communication. The more effectively we communicate our goals and initiatives, the greater the odds of transformational success in our community.