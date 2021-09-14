JOHN NEWBY: Community Funded Businesses – Pros & Cons!

Let’s take a minute to go over a few of the cons to community ownership of businesses. First, in most cases, it would be a mistake to go into business that competes with the private sector. Deciding the winners and losers is a free market goal, not a community government. Secondly, you are using tax-payer funds to do this, hopefully you are using these entrusted funds as an economic development tool and not for any other reason.

On the other hand, the pros of a community-owned business can be many. If a community targets a community need that is going unfulfilled, they can add to the overall vibrancy by filling that need. A great example might be a community with a lack of good affordable housing. A community could use funds to build the affordable housing, farm out the management of such to the private sector and create a community revenue stream while filling that critical need.