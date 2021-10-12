JOHN NEWBY: Community growth is everyone's task

This week, as I thought of the task of a community trying to revitalize itself, I was reminded of a rather humorous apology given by Benjamin Disraeli in the British House of Commons. In a fit of frustration, Disraeli declared “half of the cabinet are asses.” Upon accessing his statement and being called out by the Speaker of the House, Disraeli said, “Mr. Speaker, I withdraw my statement. Half the cabinet are not asses.” While that is a humorous piece of political history, unfortunately, when it comes to helping a community grow, it can’t just be half of the community, it needs to be the entire community rowing the same boat in the same direction.

So many communities that I work with have the mentality that it is up to community leadership to revitalize the community. Make no mistake, while great leadership can set the tone and motivate a community to action, it takes the entire community to foster the greatest strides possible. The question then becomes, what are some of the things that each of us can do to assist our community in their quest for growth and vibrancy?