JOHN NEWBY: Creating a solid community foundation

The famous British author, J.K. Rowling once said. “I was set free because my greatest fear had been realized, and I still had a daughter who I adored, and I had an old typewriter and a big idea. And so rock bottom became a solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life.” When it comes to building a rock-solid community foundation from which to build upon, many communities seem to encounter the same obstacles. But just as the quote points out, oftentimes when we feel we are at rock-bottom, that is the time to start building and becoming whom we believe we can ultimately become.

How might a struggling community begin to build that rock-solid foundation? Let me offer a few suggestions.

When I visit or work with communities, the biggest problem I tend to see is that the same people are attempting to do all the work. Not only that, but we also see many communities where the same couple dozen people occupy most of the board seats on the Chamber, Main Street, Rotary, and other boards about town. It is great to see the dedication of the few that really pull their weight, but often, what we really see is people not doing much because they are overloaded serving in multiple organizations or just occupying a board seat to satisfy their egos.