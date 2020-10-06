JOHN NEWBY: Creating community loyalty starts at the top

Every local community should put or have in place safeguards against this financially destructive behavior. How destructive is this behavior to a community? Some communities spend three to five million or more on services, products, vehicles and so forth with out-of-town businesses. That is the equivalent of 3000-5000 of their own residents spending $1,000 each year and having them take that spending to anther town and spending it there. Imagine being able to land a new company that employed 60-100 people with $50,000 a year jobs – that is the equivalent loss on the hyper-local spending front of the revenue equation each year.

Before getting too critical, we must understand there are certain items that may prove very difficult to purchase or contract through strictly local avenues. This is certainly acceptable as government must always be accountable as the fiduciary stewards of the taxpayer’s dollars. However, there is a huge flaw in the process. Most communities rightly so, seek out the lowest bidder for their various products and services. What exactly does the lowest bid really mean? Does that lowest bid factor in the 3-7X compounding impact of those dollars remaining in the local community versus being spent outside the community? I’m guessing it does not. Does it factor in any taxing dollars that remain local by keeping those millions of dollars local? I’m guessing it does not. Does it factor in the number of jobs that might be saved over time by keeping those millions of dollars local? I’m guessing it does not. Being truly fiduciary means factoring in all the ramifications of your spending, not just the easy ones. Those aspects include local impact of your decisions as it relates to local compounding of dollars, local taxes at all levels, local wages and potential job creation and job stabilization that occurs when you spend local versus out-of-town.