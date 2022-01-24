JOHN NEWBY: Creating Quality of Life Creates Tourism

I recently came across what is known as the “The Destination Management Cycle” created by Maura Gast. It states: “If you build a place where people want to live, you’ll build a place where people want to work. If you build a place where people want to work, you’ll build a place where business needs to be. If you build a place where business has to be, you’ll build a place where people have to visit. If you build a place people want to visit, you build a place where people want to live.”

Local businesses struggle to survive on only residential spending. Visitors make the difference between operating in the red or the black for many local businesses. For many communities, there are few options to reverse the debilitating trend of local dollars leaving their community. So that begs the question, How can communities slow these trends that will only continue to intensify in the future?

One sure way to slow the outflow of dollars leaving your community is finding ways to attract tourism. The value of tourism ought not be understated. The power of tourism dollars can alter the economic landscape in your community. It can restore the revitalization needed for communities to grow and ultimately compete for survival.