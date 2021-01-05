JOHN NEWBY: Creating truly local DNA

Do we realize not all-economic development has the same impact on our communities? There are certain types of economic development that not only return a far greater ROI, but will spur outside and private investment dollars at a much higher rate than any other economic investment. When we invest our local tax dollars on our downtowns and local business expansion and development, our tax dollars compound in similar fashion as shopping local.

Do we understand the devastating impact when a community loses its media base? Your local newspaper is your community’s ambassador to the outside world. If it were to disappear, who would tell your story and promote your town to the world? A recent Notre Dame study shows that where newspapers have gone out of business, the cost of local government grows in excess of 30% within five years. Not only that, but when communities become what is referred to as ‘news deserts’ (those without a newspaper or voice), businesses begin to decline, fewer people vote, civic club involvement dwindles, volunteering slows, and the communities begin to stagnate.

Regardless of the size of your potential tourism base, we need to find ways to double down on this base. Nearly every town can create tourism and those with ample tourism can grow that substantially with simple tactics and strategies.