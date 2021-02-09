JOHN NEWBY: Critical focus needed on local restaurants

First, everyone in the community needs to commit to frequenting their local restaurants more than they might normally have done. When you are thinking of visiting a national chain for a meal, make a conscious decision to visit a local restaurant instead. Nothing against national chains, but most have deep pockets on a national level to weather this storm, your local restaurants do not. Remember when you spend at locally-owned, each dollar spent will be multiplied throughout your community 3-7X more than the national chain. This effort helps to save your local restaurants and also places your community on more solid ground. In a community of 10,000, just one extra visit a month, per person, spending only an average of $20/pp equates to $600,000 each month floating through the community, or $7,200,000 per year based on only compounding 3X. How many local restaurants and jobs will that save over the next year?