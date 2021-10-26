JOHN NEWBY: Dare to dream big — dare to win big!

The other example I would like to point out occurred in the mid-sized community of Canton, Ohio. Canton is the home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. One might ask, how did the football HOF end up in the community of Canton when there are hundreds of larger communities close to NFL cities that might make more sense? The reason is very simple, the leaders of Canton had a vision, or better put, a dream. They wanted to be the city where the HOF was placed and set about in working toward that dream. The leaders worked with the community media company 24/7 to promote, envision and expect success. It was the tireless efforts of the entire community that finally turned these dreams into realities. Those realities today bring tens of millions of dollars to Canton that otherwise may have never been realized without the visions and dreams of a few willing to dream big and not settle for small.