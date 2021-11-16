JOHN NEWBY: Educate — Believe — Unite — Transform

Once communities have conquered the elements of education and belief, they come to the most important element of all – that of uniting in a common cause and mission. Once education is effectively spread far and wide and you have a community with many excited believers, it then becomes paramount those believers unite in the common cause of setting goals and taking action. This is the step that usually proves the most challenging. At the same time, those communities making the transition from the second step or phase to the third phase are the communities that will prosper into the future.

Uniting is an action word, not a passive word. When communities unite, they are capable of great things. The sum of the total will always exceed the sum of the individual parts. I can’t stress enough the importance of this third phase. This is indeed the phase that separates most communities from greatness.

After local communities have navigated the first three steps, the groundwork and foundation have been laid for solid and sustainable transformation to begin. True transformation should be the goal of every community, for as you transform, you will feel and experience the excitement that comes from the vibrancy that is associated with active transformation.