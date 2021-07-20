JOHN NEWBY: Effective communication, key to transformation

Over the past few months, I have been reminded quite often of a quote by Roy T. Bennett. He said “You never change your life until you step out of your comfort zone; change begins at the end of your comfort zone.” My guess is each of us has at some point been or will shortly be at the end of our comfort zones.

Over the previous months, we have touched on many elements to improve our community. These ranged from tourism, revitalization efforts, communication, working together, shopping local, saving our media, what is local DNA and more. I would like to circle back and discuss the critical nature of utilizing effective communication. Specifically, let’s focus on how effective communication in our community eases the task of revitalization and creates a local mindset.

I believe most want what is best for their community, however, they might differ on what they perceive “best” is. Make no mistake, improving quality of life by returning the heart and soul of a community to its rightful downtown location will be a hard-fought battle. This is a task in which you will need to unleash the best of all the widespread communication vehicles possible.