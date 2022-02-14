JOHN NEWBY: Events attrack tourism, tourism attracts transformation!

First, search your community for events and activities already in place. This can be a farmers market, 5K run/walk, auto show, holiday activities, community garage sales, and the list goes on. Work with organizations running these events and convince them they need to hold their events on the same day each month, let’s say the first Saturday of each month. Next, hold all the events in the same location. I would suggest in your downtown area if you have adequate space. Your downtown needs to be the window into your community, this is a great opportunity to create that. What is the reason for having all the events in the same location? Very simple, these events by themselves may only draw a few hundred participants or visitors, but when holding the events together, you now have 4-5 events with their few hundred participants each in the same location at the same time which now grows to an event with over one thousand participants cross-pollinating each other’s events.