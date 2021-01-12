JOHN NEWBY: Failure to plan, Plan to fail!

We all seem to agree retail is undergoing a rapid transformation. Getting this one right is critical. It is rapidly becoming a retail situation of the haves and have-nots. In the middle, we have the national retailers such as Target, Home Depot, Walmart and Dollar Tree which are doing very well, growing in fact. While the segments on the ends are both struggling. For the sake of this column, we will stick to the local end. These are locally-owned and operated businesses having been devastated by the pandemic. This hardest hit group is in a fight for their retail and services lives. Many are falling by the wayside at a faster rate than one can imagine; and the bloodbath is far from over.

The locally-owned and operated business apocalypse is far from over, it will continue for years. The unfortunate issue here is that this hits the smaller and mid-sized communities the hardest. Many residents of these communities are flocking to the convenience of online shopping leaving their local communities hung out to dry. I am not one that believes all online shopping is bad. There are things that you cannot get in local communities. At times it makes sense to get those items the most convenient way possible. While some online shopping can be a healthy thing for a community, when the balance swings too far, make no mistake, communities are devastated.