JOHN NEWBY: Fighting your infrastructure shortcomings

It has plenty to do with the local business base, media company and community in general. This challenge presents a unique opportunity for those with foresight and vision. One must think revitalization and downtown. If leaders will focus their attention and community resources on concentrated areas such as your downtown, future infrastructure needs will decrease as they focus their infrastructure needs in smaller and localized areas. This is in lieu of adding to or creating the expanding urban sprawl, which always leads to greater long-term infrastructure spending. Looking at it in a dollar’s point of view, if I invest my tax dollars in areas already built up such as a downtown, I will not then be adding additional infrastructure needing to be maintained on a long-term basis. When we continue to grow outward, we continue to add long-term infrastructure liabilities. When we repair what we already have, we start reducing our infrastructure budget drain while growing the appeal of what we have.