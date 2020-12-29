JOHN NEWBY: Great leaders know, many hands make light work

Understanding the need to encourage local spending, what are some low-cost initiatives a community might employ to make locally-owned and operated spending a community effort and focus?

Many have heard of the American Express “Shop Small Saturday” that occurs the Saturday after Thanksgiving. While a noble effort, this is merely a small band-aid on a deep wound. I have seen communities take the “Shop Small” effort to a whole new level. They select a day each week, year-round to promote a ‘Shop Local Tuesday” or any day they select. The city schedules other events around this effort such as farmers markets, outdoor music venues, and other communitywide events. They work with the local media to promote it as well.

I recently saw a great program instigated by Adams Publishing Group in Idaho called $2 Challenge. This is where they have invited the entire community to spend $100 on Christmas at locally-owned shops. They go to the bank and sign the pledge and are then issued fifty, two-dollar bills in exchange for the hundred dollars. Then they visit the local shops to spend their two-dollar bills for Christmas. Everyone making the pledge has their name published in the local newspaper which in turns encourages others to do the same thing. This or something similar can be done in any community and cost nothing.