JOHN NEWBY: Hope makes a poor business strategy

Secondly, they will create networks aiding and supporting local business development. The more diverse the local business community, the more it conveys the vibrancy needed to foster further growth. We all want large employers or manufacturers to come to town, but the reality is communities can have equal results one new local business at a time. Ten new local businesses opening yearly with five employees, equals one 250 employee business moving to town every five years. Additionally, local businesses need fewer tax breaks, fewer amenities and are more active in the community.

Thirdly, communities can work with local businesses to meet some of the local demands not currently filled by local businesses. Helping to support local steakhouses, entertainment, various retail or services are great starts. It is true some businesses may not make sense for every community, but knowing the kinds of local businesses you need can be helpful as you seek to expand your community. Often times community leaders seek out national chains because of their track record of success to fulfill their needs. Doing this comes at the expense of your local entrepreneurs that are more than able to fulfill those needs with a little push and assistance to meet those same demands.