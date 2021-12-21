JOHN NEWBY: Leaders must always seek new opportunity

Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban once said, “Creating opportunities means looking where others are not”. Whether you are a community, business, or media company leader, you must constantly seek for new opportunities. One cannot rest on their current business model in these rapidly changing times.

This past week, it occurred to me that throughout the years of writing this column, I tend to focus on harnessing internal community resources to accomplish our goals and objectives. I still believe this is the most assured way to meet your goals because those internal resources are usually predictable and consistent. That said, this past week I was able to get a taste of the importance of available outside resources, that while not always predictable and consistent, can nonetheless be game changers in your local community.

What brought this to my attention? I was able to attend a Chamber function in Pineville, MO. where unbeknown to me, they were receiving a $50,000 grant from T-Mobile to assist with a county-wide project. It was during this award ceremony it occurred to me there are so many resources such as these which are available to those who are willing to seek after such grants, awards, rewards and so forth.