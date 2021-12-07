JOHN NEWBY: Local spending may be a matter of life and death

George Bernard Shaw said, “The reasonable man adapts himself to the world; the unreasonable one persists in trying to adapt the world to himself. Therefore, all progress depends on the unreasonable man”. For two years, this column has discussed the critical nature for local communities to encourage local spending the best they can. During this Christmas season and after nearly two years of COVID, this has become more critical. I cannot stress this enough. This is indeed a case of either surviving or becoming obsolete as a community.

One cannot under-estimate the true value of spending locally. At the risk of repeating myself, I will share an example from a community of 5000 residents. If each resident spent just $25 more each month locally that may have been spent elsewhere, the community and your neighbors would see huge results. That small monthly commitment to your community would equal $125K monthly, $1,500,000 yearly and nearly $5,000,000 each year when factoring the compounded impact of dollars spent locally. How many businesses will that keep open? How many jobs will that save? How many tax dollars will that generate? We can simplify by saying for every dollar a resident of your community spends online, out-of-town, or with a corporate chain, that is between $3.00 and $7.00 NOT being spent in your community.