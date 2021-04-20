JOHN NEWBY: Maximize your economic investment

Tim Ferris once said, “Focus on being productive instead of busy”. That is true in all walks of life. Being busy doesn’t mean one is making progress, we must always be trying to work smarter. When a community discusses economic development, most tend to focus on the second word or development side of the phase at the expense of the leading word or economic side of the equation.

It is no secret community leaders are in a tough predicament when it comes to allocating resources such as human and financial capital. In most communities with increasing expenses, this balancing act gets more difficult each year. That being the case, it becomes even more vital each year they allot resources in such a way the community as a whole receives the greatest return on their investments both in the short term and in the long term.

Of course the next question becomes, where do we place our money that not only solves short term issues, but maximizes the return for future generations as well? The list of needs are long. Roads and infrastructure are always high on the list. Various organizations that promote and enhance the community can’t be ignored. Police and fire are on the list. The marketing of the community should make the cut. Upkeep of parks and recreation areas certainly are needed. We can go on and on. Each item considered has a short and long-term ROI associated with it.