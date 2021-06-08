JOHN NEWBY: National economics on local communities

So, the question for your community is this; how will all this impact our community in the coming months and years? First, expect inflationary pressure on nearly every product you need to transform your community. Expect shortages on various supplies to last much longer than one might expect. In some cases, we would hope to see some easing on things such as lumber, but nothing is sure in a marketplace seeking to find balance. Labor costs are a two-edge sword, but the sharp edge of the sword tends to dominate the equation. On one hand, higher wages do provide workers with more spendable income. On the other hand, they also tend to drive up costs adding to the increase in goods and services. So, while workers make more, they are spending more for what they purchase, negating much of that increase creating a vicious cycle. Inflation is the most deadly and unseen tax most consumers and communities forget to consider.