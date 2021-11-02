JOHN NEWBY: Never, never give up

Make no mistake, these types of things happen across the country quite often in many communities with leaders rarely stopping to think of the local ramifications of their actions. However, as I shared with a reader who wrote in, these types of situations, while hurtful to the community in the short-term, can be used to make lemonade out of the lemons they have been given.

Thus, the title of this week’s column, never, never give up. Leaders, media, business owners and others need to take these examples and use them as educational opportunities for the entire community. It is a great opportunity for the media, the chamber, and others to discuss and write about the situation educating all the taxpayers. It is a great opportunity for citizens to question their leaders at council meetings constantly. It is a great time to educate the community to the value of every tax dollar being spent. This is a great opportunity for true leaders to lead. Not lead by accusation and negative words, but by educational and positive actions.

Bear in mind, government will usually take the easiest and safest route, after all, in years past, that has proven to bring about the least amount of consternation. It is up to “We The People” to force new direction and alternative paths, and then support and encourage them when they venture down that path.