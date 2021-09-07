JOHN NEWBY: Playing the hand we are dealt

I have written many times about the need for community education on the topic of being local. Not to sound the horn for local media, but they are in a great position to work with the local community in providing this educational campaign. Your community is longing to be educated in local economics. They are starved for information that drives the local economy. This information is rarely provided by the local media company, despite the fact it is this news that ultimately determines if they survive as a company.

Providing information on what constitutes local spending is crucial. Providing the framework of the impact of being local is truly golden. Providing filler ads that encourage a local mindset will win points with your city leaders. Providing leadership in the ‘shop local and be local movement’ will attract the business community in droves. Most local communities are struggling to educate their community of the value and critical nature of being local. This is an area where the community and media should work together to provide. When the media writes about the economic needs in such a way as to build community support and vibrancy, the media will be amazed at how the community respects and enjoys that content. It is content that truly drives support and admiration.