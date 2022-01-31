JOHN NEWBY: Power of marketing and branding community, business

Secondly, many communities promote themselves on Facebook and other social media platforms thinking they have done their job. Nothing is further from the truth. Yes, social media can be a piece of your overall marketing puzzle, but if that is all you do, you are missing the long-term pieces that spell success. In today’s world, data is king. They who own the data, own the market. Don’t be outdone by Facebook, Instagram, Google and all the national competitors out to own your market. With the data tools available today, even the smallest communities can not only compete in the list and data arena, they can and should own their markets.

Thirdly, treat your community, business, or chamber website as the eyes into the heart and soul of your community or business. I’ve seen websites that are so outdated that no one even bothers to visit the site after the first visit. Your website should scream vibrancy, enthusiasm, attractions, and so much more. I have seen communities with literally dozens of event calendars, what better way to confuse and frustrate not just potential tourists, but those living in the community. There is no excuse in today’s world of technology for this situation. Every community should have a central calendar that everyone in the community is aware of and is able to utilize.