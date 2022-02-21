JOHN NEWBY: Rising water raise all ships in the harbor

Smaller communities can no longer effectively compete on their own, they must work together. Make no mistake, help from the cavalry is not coming. Nearly every market, large and small is under some sort of economic stress. If you are relying on them for help, you will be waiting a long time. The federal government has shown their disdain for small communities and local businesses by shutting them down during the pandemic while National chains with their larger crowds were allowed to remain open. Those communities you are in the shadows of rarely have an interest in you, other than how they can extract more of your dollars into their communities. Smaller towns must fight back by working together in a common cause. When you do, you raise the level of dollars flowing into the entire region, thus growing the revenue base for all.