JOHN NEWBY: Speed & service, the key to business success

Socrates said, “The secret of change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new”. The ability of locally owned businesses to compete with big boxes, national chains, and digital assaults are difficult at best. The odds can be leveled for their success with one of these two basic ingredients. These ingredients are speed and service.

When it comes to speed, it is important to understand the shift in consumer habits. Consumers are becoming more impatient in their purchasing decisions and moving faster as they seek instant gratification. The Internet with the giants such as Amazon are driving this behavior and desire for speed expectation even higher. A recent Google report showed that search results for the term “Open Now” have nearly tripled in the past year. On the other hand, Google searches for the term “Store Hours” dropped significantly in that same period of time. Consumers are making more rapid decisions than ever before. They want to know what is open now, not what the hours might be. According to Lisa Gevelber, “consumers are more loyal to speed and need than any particular place or brand.”