JOHN NEWBY: Supply shortages — No problem, THINK LOCAL!

The above deals mostly with macroeconomics. Is it possible to bring this down to the micro or local community level as well? Has there ever been a better time for communities to promote and encourage thinking, being, and spending local? Has there ever been a better time for local media companies to share the importance, value, and dire need for thinking and spending local? Has there ever been a better time for locally owned businesses to promote their local connections to the community and market that their goods aren’t sitting on some container on a ship with no timeframe for delivery?

It has been said, “never let a good crisis go to waste”. This is certainly one of those times local community chambers and their government leaders, in conjunction with their media companies and the locally owned business community, need to send the community a message. A message of the value of being truly local. A message of rallying around the local businesses in their time of need to stress local spending through the holidays, when at all possible, lifts not only the gift recipient, but the entire community. A few weeks ago, I wrote a column titled, “Put your money where your house is.” This has never been truer than today when shortages and higher prices are ravishing the economy and household budgets.