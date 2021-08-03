JOHN NEWBY: The critical nature of balance

Once you have all that in place, or at least planned and underway, then you can address the other amenities such as chains and big boxes you may want to include in your community. Let me caution however, while many big boxes can bring expanded choices to your community, always weigh the damage that can be done when they arrive. Communities never need financially court national food chains, you can always find local entrepreneurs willing to take the same incentives you offer to chains and build something comparable with a local twist.

I am often able to travel and visit many communities around the country, some transforming the right way and some, well, not so right. This week we were able to return and spend a few days in Marquette, MI. As we spent time in the community, it was refreshing to see how the community has transformed themselves from a somewhat sleepy small college town to a community that has become a year-round destination point for vacationing tourists from around the country.