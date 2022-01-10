JOHN NEWBY: The facts, figure & logic of Truly Local

As we mentioned last week, the month of January is our back-to-basics month, this week we will revisit some facts, figures, and logic of being truly local. Elon Musk recently said, “Failure is an option here. If things are not failing, you are not innovating enough”. This is true in many things we do, transforming a community mindset being among them. We will always stress the need for your community to rapidly create a truly local community mentality. Being truly local isn’t just a nice to do, it is critical for the survival of your community. Some of the information used in this week’s column, you may have seen before, but reinforcing them helps to drive home the importance of growing that truly local. DNA. Here are but a few of the many reasons your community must adopt a hyper local mentality.