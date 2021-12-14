JOHN NEWBY: 'Tis the season' for local communities

Marcus Aurelius once said, “The happiness of your life depends upon the quality of your thoughts”. This statement is true on so many levels. One might even suggest in a roundabout way that the happiness and future of your community depends upon the quality of our thoughts and actions. Leaders and even entire communities often struggle with making meaningful and impactful decisions, often due to the fear of failure. The human mind will often avoid situations that instill fear. However, it is the leaders and communities willing to overcome the fear of the unknown that will ultimately make great strides.

The Christmas season is the perfect time for communities to let their vision run wild with little financial risk. I am reminded of Ottawa, Illinois. where the locals created an outdoor Christkindl Market after Thanksgiving leading up to Christmas. While it started small, it grew each year adding additional market huts, booths, activities, food options, and more. As the market grew each year, so did the amount of both local and out-of-town tourists from near and far that come ro spend their holiday dollars in Ottawa.